הישג נוסף: דובר צה"ל אישר הבוקר (רביעי) כי כלי טיס של חיל האוויר תקף וחיסל את המחבל מחמוד אלאסוד, ששימש כמפקד מרחב מערב עזה במנגנון הביטחון הכללי של ארגון הטרור חמאס. התקיפה, שבוצעה בהכוונה מודיעינית של אמ"ן ושב״כ, התרחשה ביום שישי האחרון.
בצה"ל אמרו כי "במהלך המלחמה ולאורך השנים, אלאסוד שימש כדמות מרכזית במנגנון הביטחון הכללי והיווה מוקד ידע משמעותי בארגון".
בתוך כך, בצפון רצועת עזה, כוחות אוגדה 162 ממשיכים להילחם בג׳באליה ובפאתי העיר עזה, להשמדת תשתיות צבאיות וחיסול מחבלים. במקביל, כוחות אוגדה 99 פועלים בפאתי העיר עזה לאיתור והשמדת תשתיות צבאיות מעל ומתחת לקרקע – וביממה האחרונה, תקפו והשמידו מספר עמדות תצפית שהיוו איום על כוחותינו.
בדרום הרצועה, כוחות אוגדה 36 הפועלים במרחב חאן יונס, חיסלו בשיתוף עם כוחות חיל האוויר מספר מחבלים במרחב בו פועלים הכוחות בשטח, והשמידו תשתיות צבאיות מעל ומתחת לקרקע. בנוסף, כלי טיס של חיל האוויר, בהכוונת חיל הים, תקפו מחסן אמצעי לחימה ימיים ומבנה לתיקון אמצעי לחימה ימיים במרחב חאן יונס.
